The trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery is nearing its end. Attorneys representing both the state of Georgia and the defendants, Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, delivered the closing arguments. Representing the state of Georgia, attorney Linda Dunikoski reasserted the argument that this case is about the “assumptions” the defendants made about Arbery. Dunikoski argues that Arbery would still be alive if the defendants did not assume he had broken into a nearby home or that he was there to harm them.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO