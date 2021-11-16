AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $ 1.9 Million
CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $1.9 million. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $27.0 million. The new orders...www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0