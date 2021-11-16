ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington 3rd-down defense improving

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCDPl_0cyIS1bZ00

Washington entered its contest Sunday, against Tampa Bay ranked last in the NFL in third-down defensive conversion rate.

One night later the WFT is still dead-last in the NFL in third-down Defensive conversion percentage.

Yes, the WFT defense has struggled terribly to get off the field, failing to stop opponents on third down at alarming rates.

They are ranked 32nd through nine games, permitting their first nine opponents to pick up first downs on third-down plays an alarming 55.20% this season.

You may recall in Week 1, the Chargers embarrassed the WFT defense, converting 14 of 18 third downs before taking a knee on their last third down, finishing 14-19.

Other teams have embarrassed Washington on third downs as well:

The Bills were 9-15, the Falcons 10-16, the Chiefs 11-17, the Packers 6-12 and even the Broncos were converted third downs over 50 percent of the time (7-13).

In total, the defense at Fed Ex home games has permitted third-down conversions 53.62% of the time while permitting conversions 57.14% on their road games.

What’s the good news?

Despite not having Montez Sweat and losing Chase Young in the first half; facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the WFT defense held the Bucs to only 4-10 third-down conversions (40 percent).

On the game’s first third down, Jonathan Allen set an intense tone for the WFT, recording a QB hit on Brady.

Additional good news is in their last three games Jack Del Rio’s defense has recorded an improved third-down conversion rate of 48.7%.

Even more, the WFT offense converted 11 of 19 third downs Sunday, resulting in Washington having 71 offensive plays to only 47 for Tampa Bay. Consequently, Washington had possession of the ball for 39:08 and Tampa Bay only 20:52.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski

It looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, albeit in a limited capacity. Gronkowski, who has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung, will be active for this afternoon’s game, according to multiple reports. However, he is going to be deployed in spot duty.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Bills#American Football#Tampa Bay#Wft#Chargers#Packers#Fed Ex#Chase Young#Bucs#Lg Marpet#Markbullocknfl
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: How Bill Belichick Reportedly Met His Girlfriend

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t talk much about his personal life, but the New England Patriots leader is in a committed relationship. Belichick has been dating Linda Holliday for several years. The New England Patriots head coach and his girlfriend reportedly met at a nightclub. According to Fan...
NFL
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Performance Today

It’s safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans aren’t very happy with FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman on Sunday. FOX’s Joe Davis is on the call of Sunday’s Saints vs. Bucs game with Aikman, as Joe Buck is calling Game 5 of the World Series. While most fans appear to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy