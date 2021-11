CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board Of Education began its meeting Monday evening with a presentation on the Build My Future event by Sara Zura of Alexander & Bebout. Zura, who told the Board her firm partnered with the Business Advisory Council to create the event, spoke on what they hoped to accomplish. “The goal of this event is to introduce kids to the trades and get them excited about it,” she said. She added they wanted to introduce all of the students to trade careers, not just those who thought they wanted to take that direction. Trades students were able to experience through real-life activities included mechanical, electrical, carpentry, welding, and excavation.

