As God and a Twitter time stamp as my witnesses, I was worried about the Broncos. For one, this felt like the classic letdown game: coming off the emotional Halloween night win without Dak Prescott, facing a team that just a few days earlier had traded its best player and was missing 60 percent of its offensive linemen, an opportunity to move up in the NFC standings with Aaron Rodgers out due to COVID-19 protocols. I was also worried because I’ve always disliked the Broncos.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO