Gustavsson and the Senators have had their next three games postponed as the team goes through a COVID-19 outbreak. Gustavsson is the team's top goalie option with Matt Murray among the Senators currently in COVID-19 protocols, but this decision by the league will provide a reprieve that could allow Murray to return before the team next takes the ice, which will be no earlier than Nov. 22 in Colorado. The game scheduled for Nov. 16 in New Jersey, as well as Nov. 18 and 20 home tilts against the Predators and Rangers, respectively, will all need to be rescheduled.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO