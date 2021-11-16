How to watch California-San Diego vs. San Diego Christian: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Welp, that wasn’t fun. The Michigan Wolverines were out-matched, out-executed, and sent out of Las Vegas with an 80-62 loss at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats. It turned out to be a dreadful match-up for Michigan, with Michigan shooting only 1-14 from beyond the arc, they were forced to attack the paint. The Wildcats happen to boast one of the longest teams in the nation, and forced tough shots for Dickinson & Diabate down low, as well as blocking a fair number of attempts from Michigan’s guards on any drives that did make it to the paint.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO