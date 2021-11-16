ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How to watch California-San Diego vs. San Diego Christian: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Christian Hawks will face off against the California-San Diego Tritons at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at RIMAC. Returning...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Scarlet Nation

WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. Arizona

Welp, that wasn’t fun. The Michigan Wolverines were out-matched, out-executed, and sent out of Las Vegas with an 80-62 loss at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats. It turned out to be a dreadful match-up for Michigan, with Michigan shooting only 1-14 from beyond the arc, they were forced to attack the paint. The Wildcats happen to boast one of the longest teams in the nation, and forced tough shots for Dickinson & Diabate down low, as well as blocking a fair number of attempts from Michigan’s guards on any drives that did make it to the paint.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Bouyea sparks San Francisco past Morgan State 83-67

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points as San Francisco beat Morgan State 83-67 on Monday night. Julian Rishwain had 18 points for the Dons (6-0). Khalil Shabazz added 11 points, while Josh Kunen snagged nine rebounds. Isaiah Burke had 19 points for the Bears (2-4), who have now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Moorman scores 14 to lead UC Riverside past UTEP 52-40

EL PASO, Texas (AP) JP Moorman II had 14 points as UC Riverside topped UTEP 52-40 on Monday night. Zyon Pullin and Dominick Pickett both pitched in with 11 points for the Highlanders (4-2). Jamal Bieniemy had 11 points to lead the Miners (3-2). --- For more AP college basketball...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy