Snap One to Showcase New Smart Home Panel, Security Solutions at ISC East 2021

The demand among homebuilders for smart home technology is growing, and integrators can thank the popularity of Ring Video Doorbells for much of that growth. According to new research from Utopia, nearly one-third (32%) of homebuilders now report marketing video doorbells as a standard amenity in their newly constructed homes. That is by far the most popular smart home technology that builders have migrated from an option to a standard amenity, well ahead of whole-house controls, smart fitness equipment, and home monitoring systems. At the same time, the Utopia study reveals video doorbells are the most popular smart home upgrade option, with nearly 42% of builders offering it to their prospective buyers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO