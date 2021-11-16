2.2 magnitude earthquake reported in SC

ARIAL, S.C. (WSPA) – A 2.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Arial, which is in Pickens County.

The earthquake was reported in Arial on Tuesday at 3:25 a.m., according to USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

