Pickens County, SC

2.2 magnitude earthquake reported in SC

By Emily Smith
 6 days ago

ARIAL, S.C. (WSPA) – A 2.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Arial, which is in Pickens County.

The earthquake was reported in Arial on Tuesday at 3:25 a.m., according to USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

Photos show wreckage after fire at NC home

HOLLY GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Holly Grove home was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning, according to the Holly Grove Fire Department. At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 1200 block of East Holly Grove Road. At the scene, crews found the home on fire. The home was destroyed, but two people at […]
ACCIDENTS
