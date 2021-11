Material You widgets are only the beginning. Getting a new phone is exciting. Peeling off the plastic, opening the box, and firing up your device for the first time is always special. The question is, what do you do next? There are plenty of ways to make your phone feel a little bit more yours, but it can be hard to choose where to start. With that in mind, here are ten Pixel 6 tips and tricks you can perform straight out of the box to make your new Google phone even better.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO