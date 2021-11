The Utah Jazz were defeated the visiting Indiana Pacers by a score of 111-100. This game was a dogfight until the last 4 minutes, with the Jazz struggling to get stops against almost anyone with a Pacers uniform on. For most of the game it seemed like the Jazz were on the cusp of making a run retaking the momentum for good, but the Pacers proved to be too much tonight. Unfortunately, this game took a turn for the worst when tempers boiled over and somehow three(Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles) Jazz players were ejected compared to only one(Myles Turner) for the Pacers.

