Rockers All that Remains, with Tallah, Varials and Miss May I coming to Anthem

Just announced this morning…JOURNEY will be at the All State Arena May 22nd, 2022 with special guests Toto as part of their Freedom Tour!. If you’d like to go, you can get your pre-sale tickets here before 10:00 p.m. … just use the code FAITHFULLY. Tickets go on sale to...
SIOUX CITY -- Bob Saget, a Grammy-nominated standup comedian and actor from the long-running sitcom "Full House," will be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. on March 5, 2022. Saget, who has also hosted TV's "America's Funniest Home videos" and wrote The New York Times bestseller...
Known for his roles in Sandlot and Field of Dreams, actor Art LaFleur sadly passed away on November 16. Talking about his admiration and respect for LaFleur, Tim Allen honored the late actor with a touching tribute. Besides the before-mentioned roles, you may remember LaFleur as “The Molinator” in Tim...
A cat with a facial condition is seeking adoption into a forever home after receiving “zero applications”. Kaya the cat has a congenital facial abnormality making her look a bit different, but that doesn’t stop her from being “super affectionate and playful”. Five and a half month old Kaya is...
Carrie Underwood ensured all eyes were on her at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. During her performance, the country star rocked a gothic gown, complete with a low-cut bejewelled velvet bodice and a statement chiffon skirt with a thigh-high slit. The piece was cinched with a silver belt...
Reba McEntire is getting ready to welcome a new family member: Her son, Shelby, got engaged to his girlfriend Marissa Branch in late 2020. Recently, the singer celebrated her future daughter-in-law with a bridal shower, which she hosted with her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn. Branch shared a series of snapshots...
It was a total blast from the past when New Edition and New Kids on the Block took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday! In case you missed it, both boy bands performed some of their biggest hits in an epic Battle of Boston. The show marked the first time New Edition and New Kids on the Block, who both hail from Boston, have shared the stage together, which is hard to believe considering both groups rose to stardom around the same time.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Popular classic rock band Kansas will be bringing their Point Of Know Return 40th Anniversary Tour to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Friday, April 1, next year. Tickets start at $39.50, plus applicable fees, and will become available for purchase on Friday, Nov....
WHERE: Saturday (11/20) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SouthPark Mall, between Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Dining Pavilion. WHAT’S FOR SALE: Exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles will be at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, such as:. Hello Kitty Cafe Pink Heart T-Shirt. Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos. Hand-decorated...
The Adams House dining hall reopened Friday after shutting down for two weeks due to an infestation of fruit flies. Adams Faculty Deans Mercedes C. Becerra ’91 and Salmaan Keshavjee wrote in emails to House residents that Harvard maintenance staff completed repairs to the plumbing under the House kitchen — where a broken pipe in the food composting system served as the apparent source of the infestation — and a pest control company conducted a “fogging operation” to get rid of the flies. Berrera and Keshavjee noted that some flies remain.
Listen to the full conversation on our podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. They grew up in Deale, Maryland, before becoming a decorated country music duo. This Friday, Brothers Osborne rock The Anthem along The Wharf in Southwest D.C. “It’s so exciting to get around back home,” T.J. Osborne told WTOP. “We...
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the duo behind Silk Sonic, opened the show at the 2021 American Music Awards. They performed their single “Smokin Out the Window” from their recently released album An Evening With Silk Sonic. Watch it happen below. Tonight’s AMAs are being hosted by Cardi B. Other...
You can add Miss May I vocalist Levi Benton to the group of musicians touting the benefits of CBD. In fact, the musician has just launched his own line of CBD products under the moniker Absolute Aid. For the past four years, the founder of Absolute Aid have been working...
Who would have guessed that a global pandemic would be such a great way to find yourself bored for a couple of nights? During the pandemic many people found themselves looking into new hobbies to stave off boredom. Some people found video games or read more books, and others yet experienced tabletop role playing for the first time.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College music department will present its annual Christmas Vespers concerts at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 3 p.m. Dec. 5 in Christ Chapel. The event is free and open to the public. The concerts will center on the theme of light, as it is...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, the indie rock group founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is delaying its U.S. tour so Jordan can rest and recover after an operation on her vocal cords.
The singer and guitarist shared a note on social media saying that, for more than a year, she’s dealt with vocal issues that cause her to lose her voice after a couple days of singing.
A doctor found “massive polyps” in Jordan’s vocal cords that need to be operated on to “prevent permanent damage to my voice,” she wrote. Jordan wrote recovery time is three months and she’ll have to undergo speech therapy after the procedure.
Snail Mail was set to start a tour in support of the band’s second full-length album, “Valentine,” on Saturday with a concert in Richmond, Virginia. Now, the group is scheduled to start touring with a pair of dates at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer in April 2022.
“I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer,” Jordan wrote. “My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything rescheduled imminently.”
