Akron, OH

Man charged in crash that injured 4 Akron police officers

By Jack Shea, Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department announced Tuesday that a man faces multiple charges in connection with a crash that injured four police officers on September 4.

On that day, police said a car barreled into their marked cruisers on E. Archwood Ave.

The police cruisers had their emergency lights activated.

    4 Akron police officers were hurt when a driver struck their vehicles on E. Archwood Ave. on Sept 4 2021 ( picture courtesy FOX 8 News)
    4 Akron police officers were hurt when a driver struck their vehicles on E. Archwood Ave. on Sept 4 2021 ( picture courtesy FOX 8 News)

Police say Jjamall Williams, 46, was driving the vehicle that slammed into the back of one of the police cruisers.

The impact was so hard, it forced the cruiser into another police car.

Police say Williams hit an officer who was standing outside one of the cruisers.

Four officers were hospitalized.

Police say one of the officers was severely injured.

Two of the officers are still off the job recovering from their injuries.

Williams was also hurt. He surrendered to police Monday on charges related to the crash.

He faces charges including aggravated vehicular assault and reckless operation.

He also had outstanding warrants for driving under suspension, according to police.

His case is being reviewed by a Grand Jury.

More charges are possible, police say.

Williams is due in court on November 22.

Police have not identified the officers.

The department says two of the officers are 3-year veterans of the police department. The other 2 officers had just 1-month on the job at the time of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

