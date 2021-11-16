21 of the best gifts for 12-year-old boys, from a cooking kit to challenging board games

Kanoodle challenges players to solve 200 2D and 3D puzzles. Amazon

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission.

Twelve-year-olds may not be as into toys as they used to be and often want something more grown up.

We rounded up the best gifts for 12-year-old boys that are fun but won't come across as too childish.

Still looking for a gift? Check out our list of the All-Time Best products we've ever tested.

Twelve-year-olds are at a big transition point in their lives — they're starting to feel more grown up, but they're not quite out of childhood yet. When it comes to gift-giving, this means they won't want gifts that seem immature or childish.

Buckley recommended games, crafts, pop culture gifts, fidgets, and video games for tweens. Before buying a gift, find out what brands, franchises, and video games the 12-year-old on your list is into. This will help you narrow down which gifts will be a hit and which might fall flat. Don't be afraid of buying outside of typical gender stereotypes, either. Not all boys like sports, and some might be happier with an arts and crafts kit than a football.

A board game dedicated to villains

Marvel Villainous Board Game, available at Amazon and Target, $34.99

Marvel remains hot, and this strategy game is just right for 12-year-olds. Breaking away from the usual hero archetype, players will get to take on the role of their favorite Marvel villain. According to Buckley, games are a great gift for tweens, particularly those with more complex rules.

A scooter they won't outgrow

Globber Ultimum Scooter, available at Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods, $64.99

Scooters are fun for all ages, from toddlers to adults. They can be particularly practical for tweens as a means of transportation as well. This scooter is adjustable and supports up to 220 pounds, meaning most kids won't ever outgrow it.

A book they won't be able to put down

"Ready Player One" by Ernest Cline, available at Amazon and Target, $12.14

"Ready Player One" features a teenage protagonist who embarks on the ultimate virtual reality video game quest. The book also inspired a movie adaptation that tweens will be eager to watch after finishing the book.

A music video Lego set

Lego Vidiyo The Boombox, available at Amazon, Target, Kohl's, and Lego, $99.95

Twelve-year-olds can create their own music videos with this boombox Lego set. Using the free app, they can make videos and add special effects. This is an ideal gift for that tween who still likes to build Lego but needs a little something extra to keep the toy interesting.

A Pop Grip with a purpose

If they don't already have one, most 12-year-olds will be getting their first smartphone soon. Give them something to hold onto their phone that also makes an important statement. Half of the proceeds from each Black Ally Pop Grip are donated to Know Your Rights Camp.

LED lights for their bedroom

They'll be able to change the atmosphere of their room in an instant with these LED lights they can control with an app, Alexa, or Google Home. They can change the colors manually or even sync them to music.

A trendy water bottle

32 oz Wide Mouth Hydro Flask Water Bottle, available at Hydro Flask, $44.95

Tweens and teens are all about having the coolest water bottle. This popular one from Hydro Flask isn't just trendy — it's also high quality. It comes in 11 colors, and you can even design and personalize one just for them.

A smart puzzle cube

GoCube, available at Amazon and Uncommon Goods, $79.95

This gift is a puzzle and fidget in one. Because it connects to an app, tweens can learn how to solve the cube and see stats on their improvement. They can also battle other cubers all over the world.

A game that's a cross between foursquare and volleyball

Spikeball, available at Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods, $64.99

Spikeball is an active outdoor game the whole family will love. It's a cross between volleyball and four square, and the game play is easy to learn. It comes in a convenient carrying case so they can bring it along to parties or on family vacation.

A kit to make their own hot sauce

Future chefs or tweens who simply love hot sauce can make six of their own bottles with this kit. Other than some kitchen utensils and a blender or food processor, it includes everything they'll need to make sauce. They'll also get to name their sauces and design labels for them.

A puzzle to fidget with

Kanoodle, available at Amazon and Fat Brain Toys, $13.99

This game challenges tweens to solve 200 2D and 3D puzzles. If you're looking for an educational gift, this one recruits their spatial reasoning and critical thinking skills. They can play by themselves or set up a timer and challenge others to beat their solve time.

A wireless phone charger

High-quality wireless chargers are a hot commodity. This one works with a variety of phone models and is super simple to use. For tweens who always seem to have a low charge on their phone, this gift may be the answer.

DIY neon signs

This art project produces two neon lights they can display in their room. While it comes with five templates to follow, they can also break the mold and create their own design.

A mini-fridge for their bedroom

Frigidaire 6-Can Mini Retro Beverage Fridge, available at Target and The Home Depot, $39.99

We all know that tween who likes to spend more time in their room than anywhere else. Give them a gift to make their room even more enjoyable: a mini beverage fridge. It can hold up to six soda cans.

A mobile-game-making kit

Pixicade Mobile Game Maker, available at Amazon and Walmart, $20.99

Pixicade is one of the coolest gifts for tweens who love video games. It allows them to turn their drawings into games they can play on a phone or tablet. The best part: They can create over and over again, making up to 1,600 games.

A high-quality gaming headset

Steel Series Arctis 7 High Fidelity Gaming Headset, available at Amazon and Best Buy, from $127.33

If you can't get them away from their video games, you might as well get them a gift that will make their games even more enjoyable. These high-quality gaming headphones include a microphone so they can talk to their friends while playing.

An underwater camera

Sunnylife X Rolling Stones Underwater 35mm Camera, available at Urban Outfitters, $19.99

For adventures at the pool or beach, 12-year-olds can capture unique underwater photos with this 35mm camera. It comes out of the protective case if they want to use it on land, too.

A game full of challenges

Beat That! game, available at Amazon and Target, $24.99

Another game the whole family can enjoy together, Beat That challenges players to complete wacky challenges. Can you guess what song your partner is trying to sing while gargling? How about stack four dice on top of each other using chopsticks? Find out when you play this game!

A hat they make themselves

Creativity for Kids Hat Not Hate Quick Knit Loom Kit, available at Amazon, Joann, and Michaels, $24.99

"Craft kits are a great gift for creative tweens because they can make some really awesome (and often usable) stuff," Buckley said. In this kit, they'll have everything they need to make two knit hats. Hat Not Hate is an anti-bullying campaign that encourages people to wear blue hats to raise awareness of bullying.

An amusement park building set

Building kits can still be fun for 12-year-olds. This K'nex kit includes pieces to build three classic amusement park rides. It includes a battery-powered motor to set the rides in motion.

A cooking kit to broaden their cultural horizons

Raddish global cooking kits teach kids valuable cooking skills while introducing them to dishes from around the world. Each kit includes three illustrated recipe guides, three culinary skill cards, a creative kitchen project, a culinary tool, and a patch to add to an apron.