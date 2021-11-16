Ye (Formerly Kanye West) Releases ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition Featuring New Big Names

On Sunday (November 14), Ye (aka the artist formerly known as Kanye West) released the Deluxe Edition of his most recent LP, Donda, which the artist named after his late mother and released on August 29.

The new album features some added big names, including Andre 3000, Kid Cudi, Young Thug and more. And many on Twitter are gleeful about spreading the new tunes.

Kanye Source

The 44-year-old, Chicago-born Ye released Donda two months ago amid several failed launches. In fact, he claimed it was dropped by Universal initially without his consent.

The album, which includes 27 songs and clocks in at nearly two hours, features guest appearances from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott, among many others. It is the latest since West’s 2019 gospel LP, Jesus Is King. In 2018, he released his studio album, Ye.

After Donda dropped, the album caused some controversy and engendered a diss track by legendary singer Drake. At the time, Andre 3000 called the fight between two of his favorite artists, Drake and Kanye, “unfortunate.”

More recently, West has earned some major backlash for an interview on the show Drink Champs, on which West scorched many bridges.

West, who is one of the most successful artists on earth and is valued at nearly $2 billion net worth, also seems to be unstable in the way that he can’t help but cause controversy. Yet, the reactions he is engendering seem impossible not to note.

For example, popular rapper Soulja Boy went off on West, who publicly criticized Soulja Boy for his prospective verse on West’s latest LP, the largely-panned, Donda. West alluded to the fact that the track Soulja laid down was not good, therefore, it was not included on the album. He did finish up by saying that Soulja Boy was the future though.

Three days ago, seemingly in anticipation of the new release, Ye released a picture of him and his mother on Instagram. (And it’s hard not to think he dropped it in response to Taylor Swift’s newest release, Red (Taylor’s Version), given the two nemesis’ history.)

Check out the new track from the Donda Deluxe Edition with Andre 3000 here below.

Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair