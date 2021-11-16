BioLargo's Third Quarterly Report for 2021 Details Progress of PFAS Technology Commercialization and Ongoing Partnerships

'ORHubTM has laid the foundation to support its new business design & forward strategy.'. IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) provides a 2021 update and announces the Company is prepared to accelerate its agenda in 2022. 'We continue to perform and over the last year, have made huge commitments, and taken all necessary steps to successfully protect our shareholders, the company, and our team,' shared CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO. 'There are more opportunities today than ever in our industry, and I am confident in the future of ORHub to change business for good.'

