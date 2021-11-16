ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resolve Ventures Files for Name Change to Atomic Minerals Corporation

 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ('Resolve' or the 'Company') (TSXV:RSV) is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from 'Resolve Ventures Inc.' to 'Atomic Minerals Corporation.' to better reflect the new direction of the Company in entering the uranium...

Daily Camera

Surna changes corporate name to CEA Industries Inc.

Surna Cultivation Technologies (OTCMKTS: SRNA) has changed its corporate name to CEA Industries Inc. from Surna Inc., according to documents filed last week with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company did not change its trade name or branding. Surna is a controlled environment agriculture engineering firm that specializes in...
AGRICULTURE
Empower Clinics Releases Q3 2021 Results with 372% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

The Company Reports nine-month year-over-year revenue growth of 1,349%. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE November 22, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory has filed today its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Route1 Announces Q3 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021. The Company's operating results for Q3 2021 with comparatives...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Foster Wilson Joins Resolve's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ('Resolve' or the 'Company') (TSXV:RSV) is pleased to announce that Foster V. Wilson has consented to join the Company's board of directors as an Independent Director. Mr. Wilson is a highly respected mining executive as well as a geologist.
BUSINESS
Athena Gold Corporation Announces Amendment to Option Agreement with Nubian Resources Ltd.

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ('Athena' or the 'Company') announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the 'Amendment Agreement') to amend the terms of an option agreement made as of December 11, 2020 (see news release dated December 15, 2020) with Nubian Resources Ltd. ('Nubian'), a public Canadian company with its common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, and Nubian Resources (USA) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nubian, whereby the Company was granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA.
BUSINESS
FingerMotion, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the holding of the Company's recent annual meeting of stockholders on November 22, 2021, the following matters were duly ratified by the Company's stockholders and have now been implemented by the Board of Directors in the following manner:
BUSINESS
Star Alliance Continues Its Growth in the Mining Industry

Introducing An Environmentally Safe New Technology for Extracting Gold from Oxide Ores. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) is pleased to announce that it has today signed a letter of intent to acquire the worldwide licensing rights to the patented green System of Gold Extraction known as Genesis. Extensive field tests have demonstrated that the Genesis reactor is suitable for economically extracting gold from oxide ores where the presence of gold is as little as 0.25 parts per million.
INDUSTRY
The Fresh Factory Brings Innovation and ESG-Focus to Canadian Venture Capital Markets

B Corporation focused on creating, investing in, and accelerating the plant-based, clean-label food and beverage brands of tomorrow. Strong management team and board with extensive experience in food commercialization, health and wellness and CPG, backed by strategic investors, including Listen Ventures and Kimbal Musk. CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE /...
BUSINESS
Trigon Completes First Drawdown of US$5 Million Project Finance Facility with IXM And Signs Offtake Agreement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all of the conditions precedent to funding pursuant to its credit agreement with IXM SA ('IXM') for a US$5 million project finance facility for the restart of the Kombat mine, as announced on October 28, 2021.
ECONOMY
Affluence Corporation Doubles Revenue in the Third Quarter and Provides Business Update

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that its Third Quarter revenue doubled over the prior quarter. Affluence Corporation also provided a business update, an update for the initiatives previously announced and reiterated its strategy moving forward. The update includes a statement on the progress being made on tactical operating issues which include product backlog, project funding for 2022, establishment of industry partnerships, improvement of capital structure, reduction of debt and status of pending acquisitions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Ubiquitech Software Corp. Reaches Debt Settlement Agreement

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ (www.CannazALL.com) is announcing today that it has negotiated an agreement with its largest noteholder to retire all outstanding convertible debentures currently held by them. Under the terms of the agreement, the...
DENVER, CO
Pathfinder Ventures Strengthens Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) (the 'Corporation,' 'RV' or 'Pathfinder.') is pleased to announce two additions to its Advisory Board. The Company welcomes Shenoor Jadavji, Founder & President at Lotus Capital, and Randy Hendrickson, Founder & CEO of United Park Brokers. Shenoor...
BUSINESS
Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Board Adoption of a Shareholder Rights Plan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range') has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan designed to provide its shareholders with full and fair value in the event of a possible takeover bid for its common shares. Adoption of this shareholder rights plan will be submitted for ratification by shareholders at a general meeting to be held by May 19, 2022, and is subject to regulatory acceptance.
BUSINESS
Marvel Acquires Option to Purchase Uranium Property - Key Lake, Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has entered into an assignment and assumption agreement the ('Assignment Agreement') with District 1 Exploration Corp. ('District 1') pursuant to which District 1 has assigned all of its rights and obligations with respect to a property option agreement dated October 30, 2018, as amended November 23, 2020 (the 'Option Agreement') , whereby District 1 was granted sole and exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest (the 'Option') in the Highway North Property in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan (the 'Property').
BUSINESS
CGS International, Inc. Begins Seeking Organic Certifications and Forms Operating Subsidiary

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the 'Company' or 'CGSI'), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company doing business as World Agri Minerals focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of getting organic certifications for its flagship products and that it has filed the documentation to form an operating subsidiary.
RETAIL
Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at Keno Silver Project and $1.56 Million Warrant Exercise by Resource Investor Eric Sprott

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 exploration programs at the Company's 100%-owned Keno Silver project, adjoining Alexco Resource's high-grade silver mines in the Keno Hill silver district of Yukon, Canada. The multi-phase program consisted of Reverse Circulation ('RC') and diamond core drilling, Induced Polarization ('IP') geophysics, surface sampling, and district-wide stratigraphic and structural mapping across the 35-kilometer-wide district. The program, which began in June, was the Company's most extensive exploration campaign on the project to date, with 53 holes totalling nearly 6,200 meters ('m') along with 20.3 line-kilometers of deep-penetrating IP geophysical surveys.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Venture capitalism: Change is fine as long as it enhances what came before

Venture capitalists’ dogged pursuit of the highest yield rarely proves compatible with job creation and security. It’s why, on average, corporate buyouts lead to a 5 per cent loss of employees – a disregard for the status quo that also exposes one of the workplace’s harshest realities: in the fight for survival, loyalties split, allegiances are fragile and teams and workplace culture prove to be painfully disposable – as I discovered first-hand.
MARKETS
Seven Arts Entertainment Announces Production Studio Joint Venture

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the 'Company', is pleased to announce a Joint Venture (JV) Agreement. The newly formed JV is between Seven Arts and 24ATL Studios, www.24atlstudios.com. 24ATL is an Atlanta based film production studio that specializes in virtual production through large LED backdrops.
BUSINESS

