Resolve Ventures Files for Name Change to Atomic Minerals Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 exploration programs at the Company's 100%-owned Keno Silver project, adjoining Alexco Resource's high-grade silver mines in the Keno Hill silver district of Yukon, Canada. The multi-phase program consisted of Reverse Circulation ('RC') and diamond core drilling, Induced Polarization ('IP') geophysics, surface sampling, and district-wide stratigraphic and structural mapping across the 35-kilometer-wide district. The program, which began in June, was the Company's most extensive exploration campaign on the project to date, with 53 holes totalling nearly 6,200 meters ('m') along with 20.3 line-kilometers of deep-penetrating IP geophysical surveys.
