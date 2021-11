SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Brigham Young University graduate and tech industry CEO has committed to donating more than 90% of his wealth to help others. In an announcement with The Giving Pledge – described as a “movement of philanthropists who commit to giving the majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills” – Jeff Green commits to giving away more than 90% of his wealth before or at the time of his death through data-driven philanthropy.

