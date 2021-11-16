Photos, video show fog blanketing areas of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Drivers were urged to use caution Tuesday morning with a dense fog advisory in effect through the morning commute.

Impressive photos and video show the fog as it rolled into San Diego County late Monday.

The National Weather Service said the dense fog was likely Tuesday on all roads within five miles of the coast. Visibility could be a quarter mile or less up until 10 a.m.

Travelers should check with their airline as at least 25 flights leaving the San Diego airport between 6:15-11:30 a.m. were canceled or delayed, though the cause of the flight changes has not been confirmed.

More fog is expected through Saturday, NWS forecasters said. Drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance in front of them in order to respond to the conditions.

A photo captured in Scripps Ranch showing fog over I-15 at 2 a.m. (Tlgardinera)

Fog rolling in on La Jolla Shores Beach (Larry Dorris)

Sunrise in Chula Vista (Terry Yates)

