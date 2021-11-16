ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Photos, video show fog blanketing areas of San Diego County

By Brittney Donovan
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w80pz_0cyIJMo600

SAN DIEGO — Drivers were urged to use caution Tuesday morning with a dense fog advisory in effect through the morning commute.

Impressive photos and video show the fog as it rolled into San Diego County late Monday.

The National Weather Service said the dense fog was likely Tuesday on all roads within five miles of the coast. Visibility could be a quarter mile or less up until 10 a.m.

San Diego virtual job fair: City looks to fill open positions

Travelers should check with their airline as at least 25 flights leaving the San Diego airport between 6:15-11:30 a.m. were canceled or delayed, though the cause of the flight changes has not been confirmed.

More fog is expected through Saturday, NWS forecasters said. Drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance in front of them in order to respond to the conditions.

Share your fog photos and video with FOX 5 here.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231SaQ_0cyIJMo600
    A photo captured in Scripps Ranch showing fog over I-15 at 2 a.m. (Tlgardinera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5hzM_0cyIJMo600
    Fog rolling in on La Jolla Shores Beach (Larry Dorris)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jstV3_0cyIJMo600
    Fog rolling in on La Jolla Shores Beach (Larry Dorris)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gs1YN_0cyIJMo600
    Sunrise in Chula Vista (Terry Yates)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Jolla Shores#Streaming Video#Jolla#Travelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy