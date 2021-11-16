ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Opioid trial against CVS, Walgreens, Walmart winding down

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qA1s3_0cyIJIHC00
Opioid Crisis Lawsuits FILE - Attorneys and staff associated with a federal trial of pharmacies, CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle and Walmart leave the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The pharmacies are being sued by Ohio counties Lake and Trumbull for their part in the opioid crisis. Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, one of the four retail pharmacy companies on trial for their alleged roles in fostering an opioid crisis in two Ohio counties announced Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 it had settled lawsuits filed by 10 government entities in the state that have accused the companies of creating a public nuisance. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File) (Phil Long)

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Three retail pharmacy chains failed to follow government guidelines to make sure pain pills weren’t flooding Ohio communities, said an attorney for two counties that brought a federal lawsuit to hold the companies accountable for the opioid crisis.

Attorneys for the pharmacies — CVS, Walgreens and Walmart — said that they had safeguards in place and that their employees would look for signs of suspicious orders. The counties failed to show that the pharmacies had a substantial role in the crisis, the attorneys said Monday during closing arguments in U.S. District Court.

While the lawsuit involves just two counties, it is being closely watched because it could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in a crisis that has killed more than 500,000 people over the past two decades.

Two other chains -- Rite Aid and Giant Eagle -- already have settled lawsuits with the two Ohio counties.

Attorney Mark Lanier, who represents the counties in the lawsuit, said the companies put profit over public safety. “You can’t just point a finger at everyone else,” he said.

The pharmacies were the last line of defense to stop the opioid abuse and missed many warning signs, Lanier said.

Attorneys for the pharmacies told jurors that no law enforcement officials or government regulators testified during the trial that the companies broke any laws or were to blame.

“Not one witness on the ground came and testified, ‘I saw CVS, I saw Walgreens, I saw Walmart do this,’ ” said Eric Delinsky, an attorney for CVS.

Walgreens attorney Brian Swanson said that the companies followed proper procedures and that many others were responsible for the crisis, including the Food and Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Each of the counties in northeast Ohio say the crisis has cost them about $1 billion as it has overwhelmed courts, social services agencies and law enforcement.

Roughly 80 million prescription painkillers were dispensed in Trumbull County alone between 2012 and 2016 — equivalent to 400 for every resident.

In Lake County, some 61 million pills were distributed during that period.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available At CVS, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you. On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older. CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations. If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

CVS, Walgreens Offering Boosters to Everybody 18 and Up

Nov. 22, 2021 -- Reacting to the CDC’s expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine program, the nation’s two largest pharmacies, CVS and Walgreens, announced they are now offering booster shots to fully vaccinated people over the age of 18. In an online statement, CVS said that nearly 10,000 pharmacy locations in...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
eMarketer

CVS and Walgreens go toe-to-toe with new retail clinic strategy

The news: CVS announced a $1 billion plan to shutter 900 of its retail stores over the next three years (nearly 10% of its US locations)—and convert its remaining stores into primary-care offices with services like diagnostic testing, mental health services, and hearing exams. 3 driving factors: Retail clinic giants...
RETAIL
ksl.com

Landmark opioid trial of 3 major pharmacy chains nears its end

CLEVELAND — A lawyer for two Ohio counties urged a federal jury on Monday to hold three major pharmacy chains responsible for fueling an opioid epidemic in their communities as the first trial the companies have faced over the drug crisis neared its end. Mark Lanier, a lawyer for Lake...
LAW
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Attorneys in opioids trial say red flags were ignored

CLEVELAND — A jury will weigh in on the case filed by Trumbull and Lake counties alleging three chain pharmacies are partially responsible for the opioid crisis and its expenses endured by the local governments. Attorneys for the counties and the pharmacies remaining in the case — Walgreens, CVS and...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Swanson
Insurance Journal

Washington State Blames Drug Distributors in $95 Billion Opioid Trial

Washington state’s attorney general on Monday argued in court that three large drug distributors’ excessive shipments of pain pills helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, calling it the “worst man-made public health crisis in history,” as the state sought to recoup an estimated $95 billion. The argument came at the...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.5 KDAT

CVS Pharmacy Closing Hundreds Of U.S. Locations

You would think in the day and age of an ongoing pandemic, and a large portion of the population that is elderly that a pharmaceutical company would have no issues staying relevant. But that is not the case for CVS. The company announced that it would be closing nearly 1 in 10 of its retail locations around the nation, according to CNN.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Pharmacies#Lawsuits#Opioid#Ap#District Court#Rite Aid
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
Micky joss

Another Case Of Monkeypox Virus Has Been Reported In America.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the second case of the monkeypox virus had been reported in the United States this year. A fatal but rare case of the monkeypox virus has been identified in a Maryland resident who had recently returned from Nigeria.
CBS LA

Target To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving Day Permanently Moving Forward

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target announced Monday that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year and beyond, joining other large retailers who have made a similar decision. Target decided to close on Thanksgiving last November, during the height of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day again. On Monday, however, the company went a step further and said that it would close its stores on every Thanksgiving Day moving forward. Target CEO Brian Cornell said the move was in response to the overwhelmingly positive response it received from employees. “Today, I’m making it official:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hr Morning

Vaccine mandate: OSHA halting implementation, enforcement

Here’s another Emergency Temporary Standard vaccine mandate update and advice on what your options are. Back on Wednesday, Nov. 17th, we informed you on who the winner of the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s lottery was – the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. And how it would hear the consolidated litigation over the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
LOTTERY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy