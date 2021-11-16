Everything You Thought You Knew About ‘Hobo Code’ Is Wrong

Do you know that the only thing that keeps you from being a painter is the courage to pick up a paintbrush and start fooling around? It’s true. As Pablo Picasso said: “It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child.” Of course, those who have spent years studying art will produce magnificent paintings of landscapes, human figures, coastal scenes – stuff most of us won’t ever be able to create. But being that studied has its downside. It can get in the way of creating wildly, raw art. Some of the best art being made today is raw art (art brut), otherwise known as outsider art (art made by unstudied artists), and much of it is done on cardboard and paper. You don’t have to invest in expensive paints, paintbrushes, canvases, etc. Don’t be afraid to go to a craft store (Michaels), or better, order from Dick Blicks online (they have student paints).

