Paris Hilton is now living the simple life with her husband Carter Reum, as the two recently tied the knot on Thursday, November 11. But Hilton’s special day wouldn’t be the same without an appearance from her nearest and dearest friend, Nicole Richie, even if they have been a bit more estranged in recent years. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie finally had a Simple Life reunion and the two were seen laughing and smiling for photos together while the night’s festivities proceeded. Their friendship is one that has lasted a lifetime since the two grew up in the same neighborhood and went to the same school together, but included an infamous falling-out towards the end of their mid-2000s reality show The Simple Life. The two have always defined their friendship to be more like sisters, so to see Paris and Nicole reunite at Paris’ wedding is a real treat for fans.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO