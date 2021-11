A TRIP TO THE ALAN DEVOE BIRD CLUB’S Wilson M. Powell Wildlife Sanctuary in Old Chatham was a good reminder of the upcoming start of the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. The feeders are in the main parking lot just past the Powell House Quaker center off county Rt. 13 and up Hunt Club Rd. There are signs to show the way, and the sanctuary is located on the right. Past the main entrance is parking for the Reilly Pond. This is easily accessible via a short walk and flat pedestrian bridge.

OLD CHATHAM, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO