Man killed in NW Portland crash

By KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

The name of the victim killed Monday afternoon was not immediately released.

A man was killed in a Northwest Portland Monday when he was pinned between a construction truck that was backing up and a tree.

The name of the victim was now immediately released.

The Portland Police Bureau said the crash happened around 2 p.m. at Northwest 23rd Avenue and Everett Street. Responding officers learned the driver and pedestrian were co-workers. The pedestrian was assisting the driver in parking their work truck. While maneuvering, the driver pinned his co-worker between the rear of the truck and a large tree.

A passing AMR ambulance witnessed the incident and immediately began rendering assistance. Soon after AMR medics and Central Precinct officers began providing emergency medical assistance, the pedestrian died of their injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. During the investigation, 23rd closed from Everett to West Burnside, and TriMet service was also disrupted.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Newberg among cities hit by burglary ring

Two arrested following investigation into thefts stretching back to May in three cities. A string of burglaries in the area spurred an investigation that began in September and bore fruit last week. The Crime Response Unit of the McMinnville Police Department executed search warrants on two homes, two vehicles and...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Gresham Outlook

MAX station stabbing suspect charged with bias crime

Joseph Haddenham, 44, may have been racially motivated in allegedly attacking two men with scissors, Clackamas deputies sayClackamas County Sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested a man on assault and bias-crime charges for allegedly stabbing two Micronesian men with scissors while intoxicated at the Clackamas Town Center public-transit platform. Alleged assailant Joseph Haddenham, 44, who is white, reportedly made statements during an interview that led deputies to believe the Nov. 19 attack was racially motivated, per a press release from CCSO. The victims of the alleged stabbing, 24 and 25, respectively, are both Pacific Islanders, a CCSO spokesperson told Pamplin...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

FGPD, community discuss intersection of policing, race

Community members and police talk about their experiences during three-hour conversation on racial profiling. Cops and community members met Wed. Nov. 17. at Pacific University to watch dramatic monologues about policing and race. The three-hour event and discussion, led by Portland-based nonprofit Red Door Project, brought together around 50 local...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Holiday Shop with a Cop in person again

More relaxed COVID rules enable officers and kids to spend time together at stores again. Local law enforcement personnel are looking forward to hosting another Shop with a Cop program this holiday season that should be mostly back to normal. They managed to host the event last year, but due...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
