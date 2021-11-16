Man killed in NW Portland crash

The name of the victim killed Monday afternoon was not immediately released.

A man was killed in a Northwest Portland Monday when he was pinned between a construction truck that was backing up and a tree.

The Portland Police Bureau said the crash happened around 2 p.m. at Northwest 23rd Avenue and Everett Street. Responding officers learned the driver and pedestrian were co-workers. The pedestrian was assisting the driver in parking their work truck. While maneuvering, the driver pinned his co-worker between the rear of the truck and a large tree.

A passing AMR ambulance witnessed the incident and immediately began rendering assistance. Soon after AMR medics and Central Precinct officers began providing emergency medical assistance, the pedestrian died of their injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. During the investigation, 23rd closed from Everett to West Burnside, and TriMet service was also disrupted.

