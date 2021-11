As International Education Week begins, the University of Wisconsin–Madison has additional cause for celebration with the release of the 2021 Open Doors Report. The report lists UW–Madison as No. 4 among all U.S. universities for study abroad participation and No. 19 for number of international students. Both rankings represent increases in the report rankings, which are published annually by Institute of International Education in partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

