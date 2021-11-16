ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Måneskin, Diplo, Walker Hayes & more added to American Music Awards

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMåneskin, Diplo and “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes have all joined the lineup for the American Music Awards, airing this Sunday night on ABC. Måneskin will make their U.S. awards show debut performing their hit “Beggin’.”...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Cardi B.
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
TVLine

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Marry Me Single 'On My Way' at AMAs — Watch

When the American Music Awards asked Jennifer Lopez if she wanted to perform during Sunday’s ceremony, she said, “I do.” Just three days after the trailer for her buzzy rom-com Marry Me set Twitter ablaze (with questions), Lopez took to the AMAs stage for a performance of the movie’s first single “On My Way.” Lopez began the performance seated in a black gown, from which she soon quick-changed into a wedding dress, complete with a veil. (We do love a theme!) Watch footage of Lopez’s performance, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available, below: IM CRYING #JLoAMAs #jlo...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Abc Audio#Walker Hayes More#Italian#Tiktok#German#Control#Ama Song
POPSUGAR

New Edition and New Kids on the Block Face Off at the American Music Awards

It was a total blast from the past when New Edition and New Kids on the Block took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday! In case you missed it, both boy bands performed some of their biggest hits in an epic Battle of Boston. The show marked the first time New Edition and New Kids on the Block, who both hail from Boston, have shared the stage together, which is hard to believe considering both groups rose to stardom around the same time.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion Take Home 3 Awards Each

Worldwide sensation BTS took home the top honor for artist of the year Sunday at the American Music Awards, along with awards for favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for their hit single “Butter,” while Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion also scored three wins. Taylor Swift broke her own record for the most AMA wins in history, nabbing the award for favorite female pop artist. The show, hosted by Cardi B at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, opened with Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, coming off the recent release of their collaboration album An...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

BTS crowned artist of the year at American Music Awards

South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

American Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

ABC is kicking off Turkey Week (that’s a thing, right?) with Sunday’s American Music Awards, but not every artist will leave the Microsoft Theater feeling as thankful as when they arrive. Heading into the Cardi B-hosted ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack with seven total nominations, including both Artist of...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie Bring Rockstar Glam to American Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly brought rock n’ roll glam to the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards—and made the occasion a family affair, accompanied by his daughter, Casie Baker. The “Tickets to My Downfall” singer arrived in a custom black tunic top and trousers by Ashton Michael. The black long-sleeved top featured allover pearl accents, as well as crystals, dangling chains and sparkly embroidery on its right side. The piece’s left side featured eyelets linked with thin rings and silver chains, also lining both of its sleeves. When paired with his smooth trousers, the piece’s edgy glamour shone through—and was...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy