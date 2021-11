Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. Paris Saint-Germain soccer player Aminata Diallo has been arrested. The 26-year-old French midfielder was taken into police custody on Nov. 10, Paris Saint-Germain confirmed. According to the soccer club's statement, her arrest was "part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players last Thursday evening." The club did not disclose the name of the players that were attacked.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO