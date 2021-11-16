ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Jailed American journalist arrives back in US

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, arrived in the United...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Journalist Held in Myanmar Back in US After Release

An American journalist who had been held in Myanmar for 176 days returned to the United States on Tuesday. Danny Fenster, 37, was freed on Monday, days after a Yangon court sentenced him to 11 years in prison on charges filed by the junta. The release came after negotiations between...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

US journalist Danny Fenster, freed from Myanmar prison, arrives in NYC

American journalist Danny Fenster is back on home soil after six months behind bars in military-ruled Myanmar. The Detroit journalist was convicted of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations and was just last week sentenced to 11 years in prison at hard labor. After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK — (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

US Journalist Says Not 'Starved Or Beaten' In Myanmar Jail Ordeal

A US journalist said he wasn't "starved or beaten" but was worried his ordeal would never end after he was freed from prison in Myanmar and deported on Monday. Danny Fenster, looking gaunt after his six-month imprisonment, said he was held for no reason but not mistreated by the Myanmar authorities.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Bill Richardson
Birmingham Star

US journalist jailed for spreading misinformation in Myanmar

American journalist Danny Fenster has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar court on charges that include spreading false information ? months after he was arrested trying to leave the country. Fenster's lawyer revealed on Friday in Myanmar that his client - an American who works as...
IMMIGRATION
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Zhang Zhan: US asks China to free jailed Wuhan citizen journalist

The US state department has urged China to release citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, expressing deep concerns over her deteriorating health. She was given a four-year jail term over her reporting of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan when the pandemic began. Zhang has been on an intermittent hunger strike since she...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#American#Nobel
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Nicaraguan president, wife banned from US

The United States on Tuesday imposed an entry ban on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his vice-president wife and his government, after elections that were internationally dismissed as illegitimate. Before the November 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. "The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," President Joe Biden said in a proclamation. "The Ortega government's undemocratic, authoritarian actions have crippled the electoral process and stripped away the right of Nicaraguan citizens to choose their leaders in free and fair elections."
U.S. POLITICS
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets shut down live on air over bogus election fraud claims

Republican senator Ted Cruz has been challenged live on air after arguing that the 2020 US election results could have been overturned.CBS TV news host Margaret Brennan questioned the Republican senator on his party’s attempts to fuel questions over the authenticity of the presidential election results in the programme “Face The Nation” on Sunday.Ms Brennan said Mr Cruz had “detailed conversations” with former president Donald Trump during the time when the 6 January riots at the Capitol building broke out, citing the book Peril written by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.“You knew there was no congressional authority to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy