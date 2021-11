PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles’ Nick Sirianni will have media availability on Monday after the Birds got their first home win of the season Sunday against the Saints. The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly. What: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni to speak with the media When: Monday, Nov. 22 Time: 2:45 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO