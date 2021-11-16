ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nike delays Travis Scott Air Max sneaker collaboration following Astroworld tragedy

GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8H4x_0cyIH5xQ00

Nike is pressing pause on the release of its collaboration with Travis Scott "out of respect" for the victims of Astroworld.

The footwear company sent out a statement via its official sneaker release app, "SNKRS," notifying fans of the decision on Monday.

"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 × Cactus Jack," the statement said.

There was no mention of a new release date.

For this latest collab, Nike and Scott's Cactus Jack Records united to create the "Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," a pair of brown and tan Air Max 1s. They were scheduled to be released on Dec. 16 with a $175 price tag.

"The Air Jordan I celebrates Travis Scott, hip-hop artist, record label founder and Houston, Texas native," according to a description on Nike's website. "Details on the shoe, including a reverse Swoosh and hidden pouch, help set this edition of the storied sneaker apart for the rapper and producer, and for Cactus Jack Records."

The delay comes after 10 people died and hundreds were left injured after a crowd surge during Scott's set at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5.

MORE: Kylie Jenner pregnant, expecting 2nd child with rapper Travis Scott

More than 100 lawsuits have since been filed against the rapper and its promoter, Live Nation.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike LeBron 9 "Watch The Throne" Set To Drop Soon: Photos

About a decade ago now, Kanye West and Jay Z put out Watch The Throne in what remains to be one of the best collaborative albums of all time. At the time, LeBron James was wearing the Nike LeBron 9, and he put out a friends and family Watch The Throne model which had some gold crowns on the front all while the upper was covered in black. At the time, the shoe was highly coveted as sneakerheads wanted a shot at them. Now, it appears as though that opportunity has arrived.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Variety

Kanye West and Drake Team for ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Los Angeles Concert

Kanye West has officially announced a one-night benefit concert titled “Free Larry Hoover,” which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will feature Drake, who West has spoke of in both admiring and dismissive terms only recently. A long-running feud between the two rappers will allegedly be “put to rest” during the concert. The event’s poster, with the caption “God’s plan,” was shared on West’s Instagram. On the L.A. Coliseum’s event page, it reads that the historic concert will “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Gucci Mane, Drake, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, and More Mourn Tragic Loss of Young Dolph

The rap community is mourning the loss of 36-year-old Young Dolph, who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in his native Memphis, according to law enforcement. As reported by Fox 13 Memphis, Billboard, TMZ, and more, the rapper was evidently making a purchase at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when someone drove up and fired at Dolph. After videos began to surface from the scene of the crime, police confirmed Dolph was the victim. The prolific artist was known for championing his city, which makes it that much more tragic he was murdered there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Risky High-Slit Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Jimmy Choo Pumps With Diamond Chains at American Music Awards

You can always depend on Chloe Bailey to bring the heat to a red carpet. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown complete with cutouts and a thigh-high slit by Monsoori. Bailey’s Monsoori dress was fitting for the occasion as she has been making a name for herself in the industry and fashion world. Since going solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond chains on the ankle....
MUSIC
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Drama to the AMAs Red Carpet in Gold Mask, Veil & Long Black Gown

Cardi B’s fashion looks never disappoint. If she is expected to arrive anywhere, you can guarantee it will be a moment. Such was the case tonight when the chart-topping artist arrived on the red carpet at the American Music Awards wearing a Schiaparelli dress. Cardi wore a sleek black floor-length halter gown that featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline. She took her look up a notch by accessorizing with a gold mask. It was almost as if she was in disguise as her face was completely covered. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper completed her outfit with gold chandelier earrings and long black gloves that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Nike Swoosh#Cactus Jack Records#Live Nation
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On His ‘I Am Not A Role Model’ Commercial: "I'm The Only Person In The World Ever That Got In Trouble For Telling Kids To Listen To Their Parents"

Charles Barkley was one of the most iconic figures in the NBA during the 1990s. He, along with Michael Jordan, and Hakeem Olajuwon were considered the three biggest and most valuable superstars in the league. Because of his excellence and presence in the spotlight, Chuck became a revered figure for fans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TrendHunter.com

Festive Sneaker Events

The Sleigh Drop from eBay is a festive event that acknowledges supply chain challenges this year, as well as the rising demand for unique pre-owned sneakers. The event gives users on the platform the chance to shop from well-known sneakerheads like sneakerheads - La La Anthony, DJ Skee and Jacques Slade.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar Collab Pays Homage To "Snowball"

The Simpsons is one of the most iconic shows of all time, and the characters are known pretty well worldwide. Over the course of the last few years, the Simpsons have collaborated with a few different sneaker brands, including Vans, and most recently Adidas. Following a successful Ned Flanders-inspired shoe, it seems as though Adidas is looking to get a bit more ambitious thanks to a brand new Adidas Superstar that is going all out with the aesthetics and textures.
APPAREL
Upworthy

Extreme yo-yo's, high rise jeans and fluffy blowouts show the '90s are officially retro now

I'm a millennial. One of my greatest joys is making my Gen Xer boyfriend feel ancient. I love to remind him how I was in high school when he was enjoying Phish concerts. When he mentions his pop culture icons, I revel in saying "who?" as I watch him appear dumbfounded. And oh, you should see his face when I remind him that I have never, not once, seen "The Breakfast Club." Nothing brings me more sadistic delight.
APPAREL
GMA

GMA

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy