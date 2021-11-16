ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rules Amazon must notify its California employees of COVID-19 outbreaks

California is taking action to make sure Amazon workers are protected during the ongoing pandemic, including those working in Central California warehouses.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday a judge has ruled the company will need to comply with California's Right to Know Law.

The law states employees must be given notice of workplace COVID-19 exposures, and outbreaks must be reported to local health agencies.

In a complaint, the state alleges that Amazon failed to notify warehouse workers and health officials of COVID-19 cases.

As part of the judgment, Amazon would need to notify workers about new coronavirus cases within one day, and it'll have 48 hours to tell local health departments.

The company will also have to pay $500,000 towards enforcement of the state's consumer protection laws.

