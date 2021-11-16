ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Your ultimate travel guide for visiting Denver, Colorado

By Alyssa Towns Swantkoski
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZF65_0cyIFOQi00
Denver is one of America's fastest-growing cities. Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images

At 5,280 feet above sea level, Denver, Colorado, offers a variety of activities for visitors amid its gorgeous landscapes and bustling downtown.

The Mile High City, famous for its 300 days of sunshine, is home to the Colorado Rockies, Avalanche, and the Broncos. It's also home to an abundance of art and history museums, lush parks, and a diverse food scene.

Check out Insider's guide for planning a well-rounded trip to the Mile High City based on expert intel from in-the-know locals who shared their secrets on the best places to experience.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

House January 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to onetime Trump ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a part of their investigation. The committee is demanding records and testimony from Jones and Stone, along with three other witnesses the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS News

Judge exonerates the "Groveland Four" — 72 years after rape claim

A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guides#Colorado Rockies#Art#Mile High#Avalanche
Insider

Insider

196K+
Followers
18K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy