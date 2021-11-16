ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Datopotamab Deruxtecan Appears to Leverage TROP2 Expression in NSCLC

By Kyle Doherty
 6 days ago

Investigators aim to expand the treatment portfolio with the phase 3 TROPION-LUNG01 trial, which is designed to examine datopotamab deruxtecan vs docetaxel in patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC without actionable genomic alterations who have previously received platinum-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy. A void in the treatment landscape exists for...

