Datopotamab Deruxtecan Appears to Leverage TROP2 Expression in NSCLC

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: The most important part is really understanding what the diseases that we’re dealing with are. What is acute and chronic graft versus host disease [GVHD]? These are 2 distinct manifestations of alloimmunity caused by donor reactivity against the host in which it was transplanted. While the names imply temporality, acute being early or sudden, and chronic being later and long-standing, they actually refer to 2 very distinct clinical syndromes. Acute graft versus host disease does tend to happen earlier, usually within the first 100 to 180 days after transplant, and chronic GVHD tends to happen later, 4 to 6 months at the earliest usually. That being said, you can have late acute graft versus host disease, which occurs later, generally in the context of a taper of immune suppression, and chronic GVHD can happen earlier, as early as 70 to 90 days after transplant. We really define the 2 diseases by the clinical manifestations that they present with. So acute graft vs host disease is an inflammatory process involving 3 organs only; those are the skin, the gastrointestinal [GI] tract, and the liver. Whereas chronic graft versus host disease is a much more pleomorphic process involving numerous organ systems, but most commonly the skin, the mouth, the eye, the liver, the GI tract, the joints and muscles, and the fascia. It really is a much more diverse disease in terms of presentation. The names, as they are currently, do not accurately reflect the temporal nature of their relationship to transplant, but really reflect a historic vignette of how we used to call acute and chronic graft versus host disease.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO