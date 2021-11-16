Horsegirl Announce U.S. Tour, Share Video for New Song “Billy”: Watch

Greet Death have just followed their recent single "I Hate Everything" with another new single, "Your Love Is Alcohol," and like the previous track, it finds the punk/shoegaze band going in a softer, folkier, but still dark direction. "I wrote 'Your Love Is Alcohol' in July of 2020. Around that time, my girlfriend and I would hang out after work at my parents' house and pass a bottle of Tito’s Vodka back and forth and listen to my parents watching Fox News. Getting drunk with my girlfriend is one of my favorite things to do so I wrote a song about it," Logan Gaval said. "We recorded the song with our friend and new bass player Jackie Kalmink. I’m very excited to see what we can create before the heat death of Earth." It's a gorgeous song, and you can stream it and watch the video (directed by Logan) below.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO