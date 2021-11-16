ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. retail sales accelerate in strong boost to economy

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales surged in October, likely as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves amid shortages of some goods because of the ongoing pandemic, giving the economy a lift at the start of the fourth quarter. The solid report from...

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
petsplusmag.com

October Retail Sales Enjoy Holiday Boost

Retail enjoyed a boost in sales in October as Americans began their holiday shopping early to avoid pandemic-related supply chain issues, reports the National Retail Federation (NRF). “Retail sales data for October reflects the enduring strength of consumers’ finances and willingness to spend as the holiday season gets underway,” NRF...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
ShareCast

Early Christmas spending boosts retail sales

UK retail sales rose more than expected in October, underpinned by spending on toys and clothes in the run-up to Christmas. According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, retail sales were up 0.8% on the month, coming in ahead of expectations for a 0.5% increase and leaving sales 5.8% above pre-pandemic February 2020 levels. September’s sales figure was revised up from a 0.2% fall to flat.
RETAIL
Financial World

Minneapolis retailer Target raises sales forecast amid strong start to holiday season

On Wednesday, Target Corp., the Minneapolis, Minnesota-headquartered eighth-largest retailer in the United States, had raised holiday season sales forecast, mostly buoyed up by an early beginning of Christmas shopping among American consumers, though, the retailing industry giant had cautioned that a flare-up in inflation indicators alongside a lingering labor shortage would more likely to eat up a large chunk of its profit margins over current-quarter, leading to a more than 5.0 per cent decline in Target Corp’s shares’ prices.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheStreet

Stocks Close Higher on Strong Retail Sales, Home Depot Earnings

Stocks were climbing Tuesday, boosted by Home Depot's (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report earnings and a stronger-than-expected October retail sales report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 54 points, or 0.15%, to 36,142, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.39%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.76% at last check.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Online Retail#Reuters#Americans#The Commerce Department#Bmo Capital Markets
connectcre.com

U.S. Retail Sales Continue Streak of Annual Gains in October

U.S. retail sales rose 1.7% month-over-month and 16.3% year-over-year to $638.2 billion in October, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday. October’s increases beat analysts’ expectations for monthly growth and continued a streak of annual gains each month since June 2020. “October’s numbers highlight the retail industry’s ongoing hardiness now that...
RETAIL
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Little Changed Following Strong Retail Sales

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were little changed in early APAC deals on Wednesday, after major benchmark indices moved higher in the previous session as Retail Sales data came in strong, despite rising inflation fears, while better than expected earnings results also boosted sentiment. During Tuesday’s regular session, The Dow...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kitco.com

Strong retail sales and dollar strength take gold lower in trading today

Gold futures traded to a high of $1879.50 overseas last night but then fell sharply off of these highs as the U.S. Census Bureau announced the advanced estimate of retail and food services sales for October 2021. Concurrently, the Federal Reserve released its industrial production data for October. Both reports indicated robust production and spending which was cited as the primary explanation for gold selling off so briskly.
RETAIL
Supermarket News

Strong U.S. sales give Walmart third-quarter boost

Atop elevated results a year ago, Walmart recorded robust comparable-sales gains for its U.S. businesses in the fiscal 2022 third quarter, with over 9% growth at Walmart U.S. and a double-digit increase at Sam’s Club. For the quarter ended Oct. 31, Walmart totaled revenue of $140.52 billion, up 4.3% from...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Dollar dominance on strong retail sales, more gains ahead?

Investors bought U.S. dollars after retail sales rose for the third month in a row. The increase in demand was widely anticipated but the increase in overall spending along with spending ex autos beat expectations. This means that while higher prices certainly played a role in the gains, consumers were not discouraged by price hikes to spend more on electronics, sporting goods, books and musical instruments. Spending at clothing stores declined modestly from the previous month but that will change in November and December with holiday shopping. Economists expect a strong holiday season with many retailers starting sales extra early this year in anticipation of shipping delays.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Retailer Reports: Walmart, Home Depot, And U.S. Retail Sales

Retailers take their turn in the earnings spotlight ,with a few big retailers taking center stage. Additionally, a hotter than expected U.S. Retail Sales report was released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Despite the increase in sales figures, a big problem that retailers are seeing is worker shortages as many workers have yet to return from the pandemic layoffs. Let’s breakdown all this retailer news starting with earnings.
RETAIL
cityindex.co.uk

Retail Sales strong despite higher inflation; DXY, EUR/USD

Last week, my colleague Matt Weller discussed the following regarding today’s Retail Sales print:. “Consumers are expected to have increased their spending by 1.2% m/m, with the core (ex-auto) figure rising 1.0% m/m. With global supply chains still gummed up, there’s a chance that many consumers pulled forward their Christmas shopping from the usual November window to October to avoid any risk of shipping delays ruining their holidays (…or was that just my wife?), so an upside surprise is possible from the US report, and similar dynamics are at play in the UK and Canada as well.”
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Strong US sales boost Fed hawks, EUR/USD tanks below 1.13

Yesterday was all about the US retail health, and the sales data looked good at the first sight. But in reality, it was mixed. The US retail sales grew 1.7% in October, up from 0.8% printed a month earlier and better than 1.2% penciled in by analysts. That was the best month since March, however the jump was mostly because things costed more due to an inflation hovering around a three-decade high.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy