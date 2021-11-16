ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reunite for More Magic on ‘Raise the Roof’

No Depression
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many times can you capture lightning in a bottle?. Rock god Robert Plant and bluegrass legend Alison Krauss did it once, with their 2007 collaboration Raising Sand. It was a smash hit, winning six Grammys (including Record and Album of the Year) and becoming one of the most commercially successful...

www.nodepression.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Robert Plant: His 41 Best Post-Led Zeppelin Songs, Ranked

Robert Plant’s post-Led Zeppelin career has been a wild series of adventures down different artistic and stylistic paths. The man does not rely on his history and he certainly doesn’t want to reproduce it. Indeed, Plant has spent the past four decades exploring new sounds… and sometimes, some very old...
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celebrate New Album Raise The Roof with Global YouTube Performance Livestream This Friday, November 19th, 1pm EST

Upcoming Appearances Include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Mornings, CBS Saturday Morning, NPR Music Listening Party & More. New Track "Somebody Was Watching Over Me" ﻿Out Thursday. This Friday, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrate the historic release of Raise The Roof (Rounder Records), their first new album...
MUSIC
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss perform "Searching For My Love”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss join this week’s Saturday Sessions. The two first sang together at a 2004 tribute and decided to try recording together. The result, "Raising Sand," was an award-winning blockbuster. Now they're out with a new album "Raise the Roof.” From Nashville, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform "Searching For My Love."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Bobby Moore
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
No Depression

2022 Grammy Nomination Highlights for the Roots Music Fan

The Grammy buzz this year has been more of a hiss. First, Kacey Musgraves’ new album, star-crossed, was booted out of consideration for the country categories, assigned instead to pop (though one of its songs, “Camera Roll,” has received a nomination in a country category). Then Brandi Carlile’s song “Right on Time” was likewise deemed pop, instead of the American Roots genre her music has previously landed in. Which maybe worked out fine? The song received a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance as well as Record of the Year. (The song’s album, In These Silent Days, won’t be eligible for consideration until the next Grammy season because of its October release date.)
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
No Depression

CROWDFUNDING RADAR: Projects That Find Humor in the Human Condition

In the hundreds of concerts I’ve been to, the onstage quote I most repeat came courtesy of Mollie O’Brien, who introduced a forlorn love song by saying “We’re Irish. We’re not happy unless we’re sad.” In some ways, the same can be said about roots music. There is an expectation of earnestness, a sense that a richly nuanced lyric about the frailty of the human condition is what makes a good song. Certainly, it’s given us gems like Gillian Welch’s “Annabelle” and Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up.” But you won’t find many artists more respected than John Prine, and, while Prine could certainly make you cry, he was at his best when he made you laugh. There is no deep symbolism to “It’s a Big Old Goofy World.” It’s just a fun song based on jamming as many similes as he could think of into one song. So for this column I went in search of albums that didn’t take themselves too seriously. I found two solo roots projects from artists normally associated with the comic convention circuit, and I rounded it out with a solo album from a member of Lonesome River Band, who themselves have always known how to strike that perfect emotional balance.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#T Bone Burnett#Soul#Calexico#Quattro#Latin#Southwestern#The Rhythm Aces#Honeydrippers
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy