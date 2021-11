French coach Arsene Wenger took over the reins of Premier League side Arsenal back in 1996 and under his guidance, the North London club had undoubtedly the most successful period in their history. Unfortunately, when he left the club almost two decades later in 2018, he could not receive a hero’s farewell. It was only fair because by then Arsenal had already lost their spot in the UEFA Champions League and their position in the Premier League was only getting worse every season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO