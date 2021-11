Becky Lynch appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday and further discussed her recently backstage encounter with Charlotte Flair, as well as what Ric Flair recently wrote on Twitter about her. For those who missed it, "The Nature Boy" tweeted out, "I Think I'm Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don't Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There's Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE." Lynch said she initially had a comeback ready to go, but told Helwani the whole situation just felt "sad."

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO