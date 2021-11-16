ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face Masks Don't Hide Emotions From Kids: Study

US News and World Report
 7 days ago

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For children, masks don't mask the emotions of others, a new study shows. It included nearly 300 children, ages 3-6, who were shown 90 pictures featuring actors who expressed joy, sadness or anger. In half of the pictures, the actors wore face...

www.usnews.com

ETOnline.com

Best Face Masks for Kids for Holiday and Everyday Wear

Kids are back to school work and if they're in class for in-person learning, they probably need a hefty supply of face masks. There are tons of everyday masks to choose from, but don't forget the holiday! With the holiday season quickly approaching, we've gathered some holiday inspired face masks for your kids.
Fox News

Face masks forever? Americans won't stand for it. Time to drop the masks

It’s time to remove face masks. In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended generalized wearing of face masks to lessen the spread of the novel coronavirus. Nearly two years later, a cache of treatments, vaccines, and natural immunity have created an environment where the small benefit of mask-wearing no longer outweigh the risks.
northernpublicradio.org

A study with an NIU researcher shows the efficacy of a simple cloth face mask

New research shows just how effective a simple cloth mask is in reducing airborne particles. Professor Tariq Shamim is the chair of the Northern Illinois University Mechanical Engineering Department and contributed to the mask efficacy research published in the journal “Building and Environment.”. Using principles of fluid mechanics, the study...
Phys.org

Study suggests face masks do not muddle speech perception

A Department of Modern Languages course sparked an opportunity for four Carnegie Mellon University students to publish and present research at the 2021 Richard Macksey National Undergraduate Humanities Research Symposium at Johns Hopkins University. The team enrolled in Seth Wiener's summer 2020 "Language in the Time of COVID-19" class and...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
Daily Mail

Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid 'could have survived' because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin

Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
TVShowsAce

Husband Caleb Brush Has Maddie Brown Stressed And Nervous

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is stressed and nervous, thanks to her husband, Caleb Brush. Keep reading to find out about this and more. Madison Brown is Kody and Janelle Brown’s second child. She and Caleb Brush tied the knot on June 4, 2016. The couple’s ceremony was in Bozeman, Montana, and full of family. Multiple reports indicate that Maddie and Caleb intend to have a monogamous relationship.
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
CBS Boston

‘There’s Something Neurological Going On,’ COVID Could Cause Depression And Anxiety, Researchers Say

WALTHAM (CBS) – “I slept for basically two weeks straight.” That was a symptom Hailey Cray expected when she got the coronavirus last December. “Going up the stairs here, it took everything. I would stop halfway up and have to take a deep breath,” she told WBZ-TV. She also expected a loss of smell and taste, which did impact her. In fact, she still doesn’t have it back fully, something the 23-year-old says has been a significant source of frustration for someone who loves to cook. But what she did not expect was a significant and long-term worsening of her depression and anxiety. “Just...
