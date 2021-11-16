ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Who's in? Who's out? European World Cup qualification enters the final stretch

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one day remaining of the group stage of European World Cup qualifying, the race...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Wales World Cup 2022 squad: Rob Page names his final qualification squad

Should they qualify, the Wales World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Rob Page takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers. Neither Gareth Bale nor Aaron Ramsey are enjoying particularly good seasons at club...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia
americanfootballinternational.com

Growth in the European League of Football: Who’s next?

With the additions of Rhein Fire, Istanbul Rams, Swarco Raiders and the Dacia Vienna Vikings into the European League of Football (ELF), and the promise of more on the way, all eyes are now scanning the continent to see who’s next to join the league. To make sense of all...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Sporting News

T20 World Cup Final: Who is playing, when is it, venue, how to watch in Australia

In a replay from the ODI World Cup Final back in 2015, Australia and New Zealand will do battle on Monday morning (AEDT) in the T20 World Cup Final. New Zealand pulled off an epic win over England in their semi-final, while Australia got home off the back of some Matthew Wade brilliance against the previously-undefeated Pakistan.
WORLD
thefocus.news

Who is James Vince's wife as England batsman steps into T20 World Cup team?

James Vince has been called up to the England T20 World Cup squad but who is the batsman’s wife, how long has he played for England and how many T20 runs has he scored?. Vince is a replacement in the England squad for opening powerhouse batsman Jason Roy. Unfortunately, Roy injured his calf in England’s last group game against South Africa and has been ruled out of the team’s push to capture the T20 World Cup.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Who will be in England's squad?

England boss Gareth Southgate used 36 players to secure a place at next winter’s World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions topped Group I having won eight of their 10 fixtures, culminating in a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday. Here, we takes a look at those who featured...
FIFA
firstsportz.com

“Yesterday’s result not enough to bring us down,” vows Cristiano Ronaldo after missing out on direct qualification to the 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal have failed to get a direct entry into the World Cup next year after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Serbia in their final World Cup qualifying encounter at home. Serbia scored in the 91st minute of the match to take the top spot and made their way into the marquee event ahead of the EURO 2016 winners, Portugal.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Canada’s World Cup Qualification no longer a fantasy

Canada’s World Cup qualification ahead of the 2022 World Cup is long overdue. At the halfway point in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying cycle, the Canadians sit at third, just one point behind the United States and Mexico. The last time Canada earned qualification to the World Cup, just one...
SOCCER
ESPN

Australia's pragmatism vs. China puts World Cup qualification in doubt

Australia's quest to secure a fifth straight appearance at a men's World Cup has begun to show dangerous signs of burnout, as coach Graham Arnold's side put forth their third uninspiring result in a row with a 1-1 draw with China in the early hours of Wednesday morning. - Australia...
SOCCER
The Independent

Taking a look at the qualification picture for next year’s World Cup

The qualification picture for next year’s World Cup in Qatar is starting to emerge with 13 of the 32 finalists now known. Here, the PA news agency looks at the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention. Hosts. Qualified: Qatar. Europe (13 places total) Qualified: Belgium,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy