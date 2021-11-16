ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Shining Vale’ Gets March Premiere Date at Starz (TV News Roundup)

By Selome Hailu and Katie Song
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvBr8_0cyID33800

Starz announced that upcoming series “ Shining Vale ” will premiere on March 6, 2022 at 10 p.m.

Led by Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, the series is a horror-comedy set in the small town of Shining Vale, Conn. Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear) spend their life savings to move from a Brooklyn apartment to a Shining Vale mansion in a final attempt to save their marriage after Pat has an affair with their young handyman. While trying to connect with each other and their angsty children Gaynor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage), the family learns why their house was so cheap: It was the site of a triple murder-suicide and other tragedies. Pat begins to see the spirit of the murderer, a 1950s housewife named Rosemary (Mira Sorvino).

“Shining Vale” is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment. Cox is a producer. Astrof wrote the pilot teleplay from a story by himself and Horgan. Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television produce in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for the sixth and final season of “ The Expanse ,” which premieres on Dec. 10 and then releases new episodes weekly until Jan. 14. Season 6 sees the solar system at war as Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and the Free Navy launch asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. While the Rocinante suffers tension threatening to pull the crew apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission and Drummer (Cara Gee) and her family run while being hunted for betraying Marco. Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Nadine Nicole and Jasai Chase Owens also star in the series, which is based on James S. A. Corey’s book series of the same name. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby developed and scripted the series. Executive producers include showrunner Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon announced ordered “Max & the Midknights,” a new animated series based on Lincoln Peirce’s book series of the same name. Over 20 episodes, the series will follow 10-year-old Max who leads her friends on an adventure to the medieval kingdom of Byjovia to pursue her dream of becoming a knight. Jane Startz and Peirce serve as executive producers with Sharon Flynn and David Skelly as showrunners. Amy McKenna serves as producer. Nathan Schram, director of development at Nickelodeon Animation, oversees development and production of the series for Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon also greenlit “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” an animated series adapted from a short from Nickelodeon’s Intergalactic Shorts Program. The 20-episode series will follow the adventures of three friends and roommates: Rock, the group’s moral compass; Paper, an inventor; and Scissors, known for creating chaos. The series is executive produced by creators Kyle Stegina and Josh Lehrman alongside Bob Boyle and Conrad Vernon. Development is overseen for Nickelodeon by Kari Kim and Daniel Wineman, vice presidents of animation development at Nickelodeon Animation.

INITIATIVES

The Human Rights Campaign and Showtime announced the 20 recipients of “Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative”: Al’s on 7th (Birmingham, Ala.), Arledge Comics (Port Orchard, Wash.), Buddy’s (Houston, Texas), Our Place (Birmingham, Ala.), Club OMG (San Francisco, Calif.), Cowlick (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Cubbyhole (New York, N.Y.), Cuties (Los Angeles, Calif.), Ellen D. Management (Los Angeles, Calif.), Gossip Grill (San Diego, Calif.), The Lipstick Lounge (Nashville, Tenn.), Nickel Diner (Los Angeles, Calif.), Rebirth Garments (Chicago, Ill.), Roscoe’s Tavern (Chicago, Ill.), Spectrum: The Other Clinic (Hattiesburg, Miss.), Stuzo Clothing (Los Angeles, Calif.), Sweetlime Alterations (Cleveland, Ohio), TAGG Magazine (Washington, D.C.), The Fireplace (Washington, D.C.) and Wang Chung’s (Honolulu, Hawaii). The initiative aims to support and uplift small businesses owned by LGBTQ-plus people of color, women and the transgender community that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to monetary grants, the program will include educational webinars and teaching modules, created by Horizon Media, to help the businesses manage the multiple aspects of their operations, including financial management, search engine optimization and social media marketing.

LATE NIGHT

Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens, Tom Morello and Grandson will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Kirsten Dunst, Wilmer Valderrama, Kevin Garnett and Gracie Abrams will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Aubrey Plaza, Peter Sarsgaard and Amor Towles will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Eric Adams and Dwyane Wade. Mindy Kaling, Yvonne Orji and Majid Jordan will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Pilot Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” pilot at HBO Max has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (“The Lodge”), and Kassius Nelson (“Last Night in Soho,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will star in the three lead roles. Rexstrew is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and “Dead Boy Detectives” would mark his onscreen debut. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — who decided not to enter the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

BMF season 2 premiere date hopes: When could it return to Starz?

Following this weekend’s finale, it obviously makes a great deal of sense to want to know a BMF season 2 premiere date. When will it be? Is there some fantastic stuff coming around the horizon? Here is some of what we’re set up to answer within this piece. Let’s begin...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Hawaii State
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

'Search Party' to End with Season 5 in January (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max announced that “Search Party” will end with its fifth season, which will premiere with all 10 episodes on Jan. 7, 2022. The thriller comedy, which premiered on TBS in 2016 before moving to HBO Max for Season 3, follows a group of 20-somethings who end up on a dark path while searching for a missing college acquaintance. Season 5 will see Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter a business partnership with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) after a near death experience, bringing her friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) along in the venture.
NFL
Middletown Press

ABC Releases 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' November Crossover Trailer (TV News Roundup)

ABC released a trailer for the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover event airing on Nov. 11. In “Things we Lost in the Fire,” the “Station 19” episode at 8 p.m., Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Vic (Barrett Doss) hit a relationship milestone as Vic deals with her commitment issues, while Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) considers a new career opportunity as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) stays at his home and helps care for Pruitt. The firefighters must also handle a life-changing neighborhood explosion.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Adams
Person
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Lincoln Peirce
Person
James Corden
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Sean Daniel
Middletown Press

'The D'Amelio Show' Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu (TV News Roundup)

The unscripted series follows social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi as the family navigates the transition from a normal life into overnight celebrity status. Season 1, which debuted Sept. 3, saw the family settle into life in Los Angeles after moving to the city to further their careers after Charli, at 16, and Dixie, at 20, became two of the biggest names on TikTok for their dancing and singing, respectively.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Vale#Social Media Marketing#Lionsgate Television#Starz Lrb#Other Shoe Productions#Kapital Entertainment#The Free Navy#Martian
Tell-Tale TV

TV News Wrap-Up: ‘Gossip Girl’ Returns on Thanksgiving, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Gets January Premiere, ‘The Amazing Race’ is Finally Back

The Amazing Race beats the obstacles and finds its way back to TV, Gordon Ramsay launches another cooking competition, and Alanis Morissette gets Relatable. Comedy Based on Alanis Morissette’s Life in Development at ABC. Nineties kids rejoice, this is your moment! Rock star Alanis Morissette is working with ABC to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Afterparty’ at Apple TV Plus Gets January Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus announced that “The Afterparty” will premiere on Jan. 28 with three episodes. The following five episode will debut weekly on Fridays.  The series is an ensemble comedy about a murder mystery set at a high school reunion. Each episode explores the alibi of a different character with visuals and film references to match each of their perspectives. Stars include Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. Chris Miller serves as creator, director and showrunner, and executive produces with Phil Lord through their production banner Lord Miller. Anthony King also...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Halo teaser: Paramount+ shares look at TV series; premiere date hopes

If you love video-game adaptations, then you’ve probably had the Halo TV series on your radar for a good while now. The project was originally at Showtime, but shifted over some time back to the Paramount+ streaming service. In the end, this feels like the right home for the show....
TV SERIES
Stone Country Enterprise

‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Unveils Premiere Date & First Look at Period Drama (VIDEO)

Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes returns to this past, this time with HBO‘s The Gilded Age, a new period drama set to premiere on Monday, January 24. Fellowes serves as the creator and co-writer with Sonja Warfield on the nine-episode series directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Set in the American Gilded Age, a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between old and new systems, and of high fortunes, The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsTimes

‘Reno 911’ Special ‘The Hunt for QAnon’ Gets Premiere Date on Paramount Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

“Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon” has set a premiere date on Paramount Plus. The special will air on the streamer starting Dec. 23. It follows the deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they hunt for Q, the one behind all the QAnon conspiracies. Their efforts cause them to get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: SAS, Shining, Queen, Beforeigners

Epix has acquired U.S. rights to the six-part limited series “SAS: Rogue Heroes” from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Dominic West, Alfie Allen and Sofia Boutella star. The dramatized account follows how Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed during WWII after an officer realised traditional...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Party Down Revival Ordered at Starz With (Most of) the Original Cast

More than 10 years after the cult comedy wrapped its two-season run, Starz is finally serving up more Party Down. The series, which follows an eccentric team of caterers in Los Angeles, will return for a six-episode event, with Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally all set to reprise their original roles. Lizzy Caplan, unfortunately, will not be returning; our sister site Deadline reports that scheduling conflicts with her upcoming Fatal Attraction series prevented her from joining the revival, which is expected to begin production in early 2022. “After more than 10 years, we’re excited...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy