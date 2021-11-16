‘Shining Vale’ Gets March Premiere Date at Starz (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that upcoming series “ Shining Vale ” will premiere on March 6, 2022 at 10 p.m.

Led by Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, the series is a horror-comedy set in the small town of Shining Vale, Conn. Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear) spend their life savings to move from a Brooklyn apartment to a Shining Vale mansion in a final attempt to save their marriage after Pat has an affair with their young handyman. While trying to connect with each other and their angsty children Gaynor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage), the family learns why their house was so cheap: It was the site of a triple murder-suicide and other tragedies. Pat begins to see the spirit of the murderer, a 1950s housewife named Rosemary (Mira Sorvino).

“Shining Vale” is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment. Cox is a producer. Astrof wrote the pilot teleplay from a story by himself and Horgan. Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television produce in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for the sixth and final season of “ The Expanse ,” which premieres on Dec. 10 and then releases new episodes weekly until Jan. 14. Season 6 sees the solar system at war as Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and the Free Navy launch asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. While the Rocinante suffers tension threatening to pull the crew apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission and Drummer (Cara Gee) and her family run while being hunted for betraying Marco. Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Nadine Nicole and Jasai Chase Owens also star in the series, which is based on James S. A. Corey’s book series of the same name. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby developed and scripted the series. Executive producers include showrunner Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon announced ordered “Max & the Midknights,” a new animated series based on Lincoln Peirce’s book series of the same name. Over 20 episodes, the series will follow 10-year-old Max who leads her friends on an adventure to the medieval kingdom of Byjovia to pursue her dream of becoming a knight. Jane Startz and Peirce serve as executive producers with Sharon Flynn and David Skelly as showrunners. Amy McKenna serves as producer. Nathan Schram, director of development at Nickelodeon Animation, oversees development and production of the series for Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon also greenlit “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” an animated series adapted from a short from Nickelodeon’s Intergalactic Shorts Program. The 20-episode series will follow the adventures of three friends and roommates: Rock, the group’s moral compass; Paper, an inventor; and Scissors, known for creating chaos. The series is executive produced by creators Kyle Stegina and Josh Lehrman alongside Bob Boyle and Conrad Vernon. Development is overseen for Nickelodeon by Kari Kim and Daniel Wineman, vice presidents of animation development at Nickelodeon Animation.

INITIATIVES

The Human Rights Campaign and Showtime announced the 20 recipients of “Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative”: Al’s on 7th (Birmingham, Ala.), Arledge Comics (Port Orchard, Wash.), Buddy’s (Houston, Texas), Our Place (Birmingham, Ala.), Club OMG (San Francisco, Calif.), Cowlick (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Cubbyhole (New York, N.Y.), Cuties (Los Angeles, Calif.), Ellen D. Management (Los Angeles, Calif.), Gossip Grill (San Diego, Calif.), The Lipstick Lounge (Nashville, Tenn.), Nickel Diner (Los Angeles, Calif.), Rebirth Garments (Chicago, Ill.), Roscoe’s Tavern (Chicago, Ill.), Spectrum: The Other Clinic (Hattiesburg, Miss.), Stuzo Clothing (Los Angeles, Calif.), Sweetlime Alterations (Cleveland, Ohio), TAGG Magazine (Washington, D.C.), The Fireplace (Washington, D.C.) and Wang Chung’s (Honolulu, Hawaii). The initiative aims to support and uplift small businesses owned by LGBTQ-plus people of color, women and the transgender community that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to monetary grants, the program will include educational webinars and teaching modules, created by Horizon Media, to help the businesses manage the multiple aspects of their operations, including financial management, search engine optimization and social media marketing.

LATE NIGHT

