“Alien” isn’t the only iconic Ridley Scott franchise getting a buzzy live-action television series. Speaking to the BBC on Monday (via Variety), Scott revealed that “Blade Runner” is getting the live-action TV treatment. Specifics of the project were not revealed, other than the following: “We [have already] written the pilot for ‘Blade Runner’ and the bible. So, we’re already presenting ‘Blade Runner’ as a TV show, the first 10 hours.” Whether or not the series takes place after the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel “Blade Runner 2049” or is set at another point on the “Blade Runner timeline remains to be seen. The...

