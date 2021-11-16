Duke Players Banchero, Savarino Arrested in DWI Stop

Savarino was pulled over early Sunday after running through a stop sign, police say. He was given a breathalyzer test after showing signs of impairment, which showed a blood alcohol content of .08. Savarino was taken into police custody, while Banchero was "released at the site of the traffic stop," per Wiseman.

Both Savarino and Banchero will appear in court in early December. Their status for Tuesday vs. Gardner-Webb has yet to be announced.

Banchero is one of the top prospects for the 2022 NBA draft if he opts to leave Duke after his freshman season.