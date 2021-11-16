ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Players Banchero, Savarino Arrested in DWI Stop

By Michael Shapiro
 6 days ago
Savarino was pulled over early Sunday after running through a stop sign, police say. He was given a breathalyzer test after showing signs of impairment, which showed a blood alcohol content of .08. Savarino was taken into police custody, while Banchero was "released at the site of the traffic stop," per Wiseman.

Both Savarino and Banchero will appear in court in early December. Their status for Tuesday vs. Gardner-Webb has yet to be announced.

Banchero is one of the top prospects for the 2022 NBA draft if he opts to leave Duke after his freshman season.

247Sports

Mike Krzyzewski releases statement on Duke star Paolo Banchero, Michael Savarino after DWI charges

Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement following charges brought against star freshman forward Paolo Banchero and junior guard Michael Savarino, his grandson, following a driving while impaired (DWI) arrest over the weekend, according to a report by the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer. Court records indicate that Savarino was arrested for DWI while Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI.
NewsBreak
WSOC Charlotte

2 Duke basketball players, including Coach K’s grandson, arrested on DWI-related charges

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Two Duke basketball players, including Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, were arrested in Orange County, North Carolina, according to our affiliate WTVD. Krzyzewski’s grandson, Michael Savarino, 20, and freshman Paolo Banchero, 19, are charged with crimes related to DWI. Duke Athletics released a statement on Tuesday which...
FanSided

2 Duke basketball players charged following DWI incident

Two Duke basketball players were charged on Sunday morning, according to a report. It was a Tuesday morning to forget inside the Duke basketball program as Stephen Wiseman of the News & Observer reported that two Blue Devils face legal charges from the weekend. Junior guard Michael Savarino and freshman...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Report: Duke's Paolo Banchero charged in Krzyzewski grandson's DWI

Duke freshman preseason All-American Paolo Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI involving coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson and Blue Devils teammate Michael Savarino early Sunday morning, according to reports. Savarino was arrested for driving while impaired according the North County Highway Patrol arrest records that show the incident in...
CBS Sports

Coach K's farewell tour: Duke's Mike Krzyzewski deals with two players facing charges related to DWI arrest

Mike Krzyzewski is off to a 4-0 start in his 42nd and final season as Duke's basketball coach, but the legendary figure's farewell tour hit a speed bump early this week. Duke walk-on Michael Savarino, who is Krzyzewski's grandson, was arrested Sunday morning for suspicion of DWI and was not with the team for its 92-52 victory over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.
The State

Banchero starts after DWI citation, Duke tops Gardner-Webb

Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ 92-52 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night. Banchero, a freshman who was picked as the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of...
247Sports

Paolo Banchero active for Duke despite DWI incident involving Coach K's grandson

Despite news breaking earlier today of star freshman Paolo Banchero's involvement in a traffic incident where Coach K's grandson Michael Savarino was arrested for Driving While Impaired, the ACC Freshman of the Week is dressed and will get the start tonight for the seventh ranked Blue Devils against Gardner-Webb, sources confirmed to TheDevilsDen.com this evening. Dave Thompson of the Fayetteville Observer was first to report the news.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

