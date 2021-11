The US Dollar extended gains against the Singapore Dollar this past week. USD/SGD’s advance has resulted in the pair taking out a near-term falling trendline from July. Meanwhile, a rising range of support from May seems to be maintaining the broader upside focus. Still, confirmation of the breakout is lacking as prices face the September high at 1.3631. Moreover, the pair remains in a consolidative state with the 1.3655 – 1.3693 resistance zone still intact. The latter may tame upside progress, opening the door to a turn lower. Otherwise, the September 2020 high at 1.3794 will be exposed.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO