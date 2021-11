When the Las Vegas Raiders came back from their bye in Week 9, they not only failed to cover against the New York Giants, but lost outright, 23-16. The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping for a different outcome following their bye last week when they visit the Raiders on Sunday. Both teams have dropped their last two games, but the Bengals are hoping the extra time to prepare gives them the edge in Week 11. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO