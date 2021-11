America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade, Plymouth’s annual celebration of the holiday and American history, returned Saturday for the first time since 2019. The parade each year chronologically tells the story of the Pilgrims’ arrival on the Mayflower and accomplishments of Americans since then, organizers said. Past floats have honored the anniversaries of D-Day, the Apollo 11 mission and the establishment of cranberry cultivation.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO