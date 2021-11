If you have been to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World over the past few months, you have likely noticed a few changes!. With the 50th anniversary in tow, the Tree of Life is now illuminated at night with its Beacon of Magic. On top of that, a new daytime show, Disney KiteTails, has also debuted! Although there is a lot of new and unique aspects to the Park, there are also some offerings, or in this case, an attraction that is being taken away.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO