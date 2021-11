When Guests go to Disneyland Resort, there is one thing that you can almost always encounter: crowds. With some many people wanting to experience the Happiest Place on Earth, the crowds are only continuing to grow and return to pre-pandemic levels. Magic Key Holders have been struggling to get Park Passes, even at the highest tier, which shows that the demand is back. Plus, with Avengers Campus now at Disney California Adventure and Toontown gearing up for a refurbishment, the reasons to hit up the original California-based Park will only continue to grow.

