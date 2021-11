According to interior designer Charlotte Moss, there is nothing that sets the mood to a room better than scent. A candle, however small and simple, can set the tone of a gathering and transport one to a new destination. From opulent marble and crystal vessels to sumptuous scents that add a hint of mystique and exoticism, these candles are sure to make a big impact. Plus, luxury candles are not just about the scents: all come in containers worthy of display that can be kept and used long after the wick has turned to ash.

