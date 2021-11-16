Positive virus tests reach weekly high in the Netherlands

An explosion of coronavirus infections at a German Waldorf school has put a spotlight on "anthroposophy", the spiritual movement behind the education system, and raised questions over how it may be contributing to stagnating vaccinations.
After a turbo-charged inoculation campaign in the spring, Germany's jab rate has struggled since the summer to climb to the 70-percent mark.
Likewise, neighbouring Austria and German-speaking parts of Switzerland have seen their vaccine curve flatten.
For Spiegel writer Tobias Rapp, who went to a Waldorf school, among the reasons is "the vaccination scepticism of a special middle-class group which has its centre in southern Germany and Switzerland".
